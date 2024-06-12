Seed to Surf, a plant-based tinned fish company known for a commitment to vegan offerings, has entered into the national grocer category with its debut at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide. Starting in June 2024, Seed to Surf can be found in over 150 Whole Foods locations across North America.

Seed to Surf recently became the first Canadian company to join Whole Foods Markets’ Local and Emerging Accelerator Program. Launched in 2022, the 12-week program provides participants tailored educational sessions, mentorship and the potential for direct financial support. Each participant’s products are also considered for placement on the shelves of Whole Foods’ stores in their home city or region when the program ends. Ten food brands, including Seed to Surf, were selected out of 1,000 applicants for the Early Growth cohort.

Seed to Surf is a woman-founded and -led plant-based seafood company that uses whole vegetables to recreate the seafood experience. A tribute to the traditional seafood experience, Seed to Surf offers a fresh reinterpretation of seafood that highlights the potential of plants.

“Tinned fish is truly having a moment right now, so it’s important for us to bring vegans, vegetarians and vegetable lovers to participate in the tinned fish trend,” said Seed to Surf Co-Founder Alex Bergquist. “We’re excited for Whole Foods to be a part of our growth as we reach more customers looking for plant-based options in store.”

Seed to Surf currently has two plant-based product offerings: tinned Snow Crab, made from enoki mushrooms, and Smoked Whitefish, made from celery root. The conserva-style tinned “fish” company takes pride in its commitment to sustainability with plastic-free, zero-waste packaging, and its products are shelf-stable with a two- to three-year shelf life.

In a year since its launch, Seed to Surf has been launched in over 300 retail locations across Canada and the U.S. The company has successfully partnered with major retailers like Erewhon and Bristol Farms in California.

Ahead of the retail launch, Seed to Surf was featured in the Whole Foods 2024 Trend Report, recognized for “Fancy Faux Fish” and “Putting the ‘Plant’ Back in ‘Plant-Based.’“

Source: Seed to Surf