The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for a salad product labeled as Bistro Grande Southwestern Style with Chicken due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The salad product may actually contain Chicken Caesar Salad containing wheat and fish (anchovies), known allergens, which are not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with allergies to wheat and fish are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the affected product is no longer available for purchase.

The salad bowls were packaged on May 28, 2024. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

11.75-ounce bowls containing “Bistro GRANDE SOUTHWESTERN STYLE WITH CHICKEN WITH SALSA RANCH Dressing” with use by date “JUN 12 2024,” time stamp “08:59,” lot code “217638176” and establishment number “P-27497” printed on the label.

These items were shipped to retail locations in California and Nevada.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint that a salad product labeled as Bistro Grande Southwestern Style with Chicken contained Chicken Caesar Salad.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact customer service for Ready Pac Food Inc. at 800-800-7822 or bfa-consumer.affairs@bonduelle.com. Members of the media with questions about the public health alert can email bfa-newsroom@bonduelle.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Source: USDA's FSIS