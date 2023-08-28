The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for Wegmans Jamaican Jerk-style, raw, marinated chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The marinade in the chicken products may contain milk, soy and wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with allergies to milk, soy and wheat are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The raw, Jamaican Jerk-style chicken products were produced on Aug. 16, 2023. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

1-pound vacuum-packed plastic packages containing “Wegmans jamaican jerk style Chicken Thighs” with a use by date of “9/6/23.”

1-pound vacuum-packed plastic packages containing “Wegmans jamaican jerk style Chicken Breast Cutlets” with a use by date of “9/6/23.”

The products subject to the public health alert bear the establishment number “EST. P-7567” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that it identified an equipment malfunction that may have led to potential cross-contamination with milk, soy and wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product labels.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Wegmans Customer Care at 1-800-934-6267.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS