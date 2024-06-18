As consumers continue to respond to inflation by preparing more meals at home, frozen burger company BUBBA burger is answering the call for more premium, premade burger options in time for grilling season. The company is unveiling its SMASHED BUBBA burger, a high-quality burger that delivers on one of the hottest trends right at home.

Made using the same 100% USDA Choice beef chuck the BUBBA brand is known for, the newly launched burger features a quarter-pound of protein in a smashed patty. This thinner, smashed format creates more surface area to develop a crispy crust when cooked on the grill or in the skillet. The new SMASHED BUBBA burger offers 19 grams of protein per serving and does not contain any fillers, artificial ingredients or preservatives.

BUBBA Smashburger triple onion. Courtesy of BUBBA burger.





“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce our SMASHED BUBBA burger," said Elizabeth Rice, brand manager for BUBBA foods LLC. “Our team developed a method to smash our premium quality 100% USDA Choice beef chuck, resulting in a juicy, craveable burger that requires minimal prep from the comfort of home. It’s the ideal solution for retailers, especially when consumers are looking for more quick and easy options in-store.”

The new SMASHED BUBBA burger provides retailers with an opportunity to promote a premium offering with the convenience that today’s shoppers seek. An integrated consumer marketing effort with sampling events, paid advertising, social and influencer media is underway to drive product trial and traffic to stores, and the recipes and visual assets promoted on BUBBA burger’s digital channels can be reshared for additional marketing opportunities.

“Our SMASHED burger builds on BUBBA burger’s reputation as the country’s most popular go-to solution for families looking for meal options that are customizable, easy and extremely convenient,” said Rice. “This is going to be our most flavorful summer grilling season yet...”

The SMASHED BUBBA burger is the brand’s 14th beef variety, joining other BUBBA burger options like Angus Swiss, Jalapeno Cheddar, Sweet Onion, Bacon Cheddar, Wagyu and Grass-Fed. Additionally, BUBBA burger offers chicken, turkey and veggie burger varieties.

Source: BUBBA burger