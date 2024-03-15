BUBBA burger has added a new protein to its extensive portfolio, the Chicken BUBBA burger.

This chicken burger is made from 100% all natural chicken and is the first of its kind. Attendees at the Annual Meat Conference 2024 on March 18-20 in Nashville, Tenn., will have the opportunity to be among the first to try this innovative, ground chicken addition to the market.

Made from 100% all natural chicken, packed with 20 grams of protein and only 130 calories per serving, the BUBBA burger Chicken burger aligns seamlessly with the brand’s reputation as the preferred solution for families seeking high quality, customizable and convenient meal options. True to the brand’s commitment to ease, this latest addition can go from box to bun in 12 minutes or less.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of our Chicken BUBBA burger,” said Elizabeth Rice, brand manager for BUBBA foods LLC. “We’ve carefully crafted this ground chicken burger with the strategic aim of introducing the high quality and convenience of the BUBBA burger brand to a fresh segment of consumers.”

Beyond its nutritional merits, the new chicken burger provides retailers with opportunities to cross-merchandise and provide mealtime inspiration, both in-store and online. BUBBA burger’s digital channels and influencer partnerships actively showcase recipes that not only provide mealtime solutions, but also extend marketing reach.

“The chicken burger introduces our shopper to a new way to enjoy ground chicken,” said Rice. “Whether it’s a light yet filling option for a Monday night family meal or adding variety to a backyard barbecue, the chicken burger is a healthy, high quality and convenient solution.”

The Chicken BUBBA burger, launching in May of 2024, is the brand’s first ground chicken offering and joins the lineup alongside the established BUBBA burger beef offerings, including the Original, Angus, Sweet Onion, Angus Swiss, Jalapeño Cheddar, Bacon Cheddar, and Grass-Fed. Additionally, BUBBA burger also features a Veggie burger and three turkey burgers – Original Turkey, Sweet Onion Turkey and Monterey Turkey.

Source: Bubba Foods LLC