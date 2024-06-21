With Florida's impending ban on cultivated meat set to take effect on July 1, 2024, cultivated meat company UPSIDE Foods is hosting a one-night-only pop-up. The event will feature Miami chef, restaurant owner and TV personality Mika Leon, alongside mixologist Gio Gutierrez. The event will be open to the public for free on a first-come, first-served basis, offering Floridians their first and last chance to taste cultivated meat before it's banned in the state.

UPSIDE Foods was the first company to introduce a cultivated meat product to the U.S. market following regulatory clearances from the FDA and USDA.

On May 1, 2024, Florida Gov. DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1084 into law, criminalizing the production and sale of cultivated meat in Florida.

With the clock ticking on the ban, UPSIDE is hosting its "Freedom of Food" pop-up on June 27, 2024, before the ban goes into effect July 1. The event is being co-hosted with The Brick and Timber Collective, a real estate company with properties in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Miami.

"We believe that cultivated meat is an essential part of the future of food, and that people should have the right to choose what goes on their plates," said Dr. Uma Valeti, CEO and Founder of UPSIDE Foods. "This law disregards food safety experts, limits consumer choice, and stifles American innovation. It's a setback for progress, job creation, and Florida's potential in a new industry. We believe in a future where everyone has access to delicious food options, and this event is our way of showcasing what's possible."

"Having had the opportunity to work with UPSIDE's cultivated chicken, I can attest that their products are delicious," said Mika Leon. "From appearance to aroma and taste, their products provide the same experience you'd expect from chicken. As a chef, I love the idea of preserving the foods we love while using innovation to figure out ways to create a better future of food."

"It's an honor to partner with UPSIDE Foods to introduce cultivated meat to Florida, but it's unfortunate that it's under these circumstances," said Jesse Feldman, partner at Brick and Timber Collective. "The state's ban on cultivated meat is short-sighted and damaging to its tech ecosystem. This policy not only affects cultivated meat but also stifles progress in biotech, life sciences, and other innovative industries that can thrive here. Opposing such policies is crucial to protect Florida and Miami as vibrant tech hubs."

Source: UPSIDE Foods