Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is launching the largest menu revamp test in the brand's history. This test focuses on better meeting guests' needs with the introduction of new menu innovations and through operational improvements designed to help team members do their jobs more efficiently, resulting in an improved work and guest experience.

Through Aug. 5, 2024, the new test items are available at 14 Cracker Barrel locations in the following Texas cities: Abilene, Allen, Amarillo, Arlington, Benbrook, Cypress, Houston, Kingwood, Lubbock, Midland, Weatherford and Wichita Falls.

"For nearly 55 years, guests have known and loved us for our authentic, homestyle cooking, and that's not going away, we've only added more flavor and crave to the menu and made it easier to navigate," said Senior Vice President of Operations, Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer. "We're excited for the Texas community to be the first to experience some of our new culinary innovations like premium, savory Chicken n' Rice and Green Chile Cornbread and we look forward to gaining valuable feedback, from both our guests and employees on the test."

This test includes approximately 20 new items and a new menu design that's easier for guests to navigate and reduces recipe complexities for employees. Highlights of the test include:

Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie: Slow-simmered pot roast in a savory sauce with onions, celery, carrots, peas and mashed potatoes topped with a griddled hashbrown casserole crust and sour cream. Served with a choice of hand-rolled buttermilk biscuits or cornbread muffins.

Chicken n' Dumplin Soup: Homestyle dumplins with shredded chicken, celery, carrots and onions in a savory broth.

Cinnamon Bread French Toast: Cinnamon streusel bread, hand-dipped in Cracker Barrel's signature batter, griddled golden brown and topped with cinnamon and cream cheese icing. Served with two eggs and a choice of bacon or sausage.

This optimized menu also includes a revamp of the Daily Specials, which features guest favorites only available on certain nights of the week like Lemon Pepper Trout n' classic Turnip Greens and new Southern BBQ Ribs and savory Chicken n' Rice.

Source: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.