FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. is hiring Jordan Chirico as executive vice president and head of debt capital markets. Chirico joins FAT Brands with nearly 20 years of Wall Street experience and will be focused on the company’s balance sheet including its $1.2 billion Whole Business Securitization portfolio, additional acquisition financings, preferred stock and other debt-related strategies.

Chirico spent the first half of his career in structured finance at Bank of America, Robert W. Baird and Credit Suisse before pivoting to the asset management side of the business, holding senior portfolio management roles at Robert W. Baird, Brigade Capital Management and 3|5|2 Capital.

“We are so pleased to welcome Jordan to FAT Brands with his strong background in capital markets,” said Rob Rosen, co-CEO of FAT Brands. “FAT Brands is uniquely positioned to continue its growth trajectory and Jordan’s expertise will be beneficial as we look to both bolster the balance sheet and be efficient in our financings to build upon our positioning as one of the largest restaurant companies in the U.S.”

Source: FAT Brands Inc.