The Habit Burger Grill is welcoming Chef Jason Triail as its new director of culinary innovation.

Hailing from Long Island, N.Y., Triail's culinary journey began at the age of 12, sparking a lifelong commitment to the culinary world. Triail honed his skills through hands-on experience, rapidly ascending the culinary ladder to become an executive chef by the age of 20. After moving to the West Coast, Triail held a key role at Yard House, where he led culinary training across the country. Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, he co-founded Chef'd and took on leadership roles at Cadence Kitchen and FreshRealm. In 2022, Triail competed on The Food Network's "Supermarket Stakeout," presenting his culinary skills to a wider audience.

Triail is dedicated to the art of creating dishes with the freshest ingredients, recognizing the power that food holds to unite people. He advocates for savoring the experience and fostering community connections through shared meals.

"Some of my favorite memories are with food and family, gathered around a table filled with love and laughter. In those moments, I've come to realize that the true magic of cooking is not just in the flavors we create but in the connections we nurture,” Triail said. “Food has a remarkable ability to transcend cultural boundaries, spark conversations, and bring people together in a celebration of shared joy. It's more than just a meal; it's a communal experience, a world connected through the universal language of deliciousness.”

As Chief Marketing Officer Jack Hinchliffe said, "Culinary-led innovation has always been at the heart of Habit’s food philosophy, and Chef Jason Triail brings a fresh perspective that aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing a variety of quality, made-to-order choices. We're excited about this new era of feel-good California food he is ushering in."

Triail's arrival signifies a commitment to preserving the popular core menu while also introducing new elements and flavors. Adhering to The Habit's approach of grilling burgers over an open flame to achieve a distinctive chargrilled flavor, Triail is equally dedicated to upholding authentic cooking techniques.

"Feel-good California food isn't just about ingredients; it's about crafting a sensory journey from kitchen to table,” Triail said. “At The Habit, we're making freshness the key component, delivering a variety of choices that make us stand out in the better burger landscape. It's about offering food you can genuinely feel great about."

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State.” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna.

Source: The Habit Burger Grill