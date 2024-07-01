Smokey Bones continues to join forces with the Robert Irvine Foundation to support the military. On July 3, 2024, Smokey Bones will host a day of giving to support the Robert Irvine Foundation by donating 15% of proceeds from restaurant purchases. This initiative furthers Smokey Bones’ partnership and commitment to the Robert Irvine Foundation and its mission of providing programs and support for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families.

This special Fourth of July season event follows Smokey Bones’ recently launched collaboration menu with Robert Irvine, which featured limited-time dishes. As a result of the partnership, over $100,000 was raised for the Robert Irvine Foundation. To further the cause, FAT Brands’ FAT Brands Foundation also donated.

“We are incredibly proud of our partnership with the Robert Irvine Foundation, and honored to support such a meaningful cause,” said Cole Robillard, chief marketing officer at Smokey Bones. “As we head into the patriotic holiday weekend, we wanted to take an opportunity to celebrate our nation’s heroes and invite our guests to help us give back to this important community. Supporting the military has always been close to our hearts and we are thrilled to advance our lasting partnership with Robert Irvine, a passionate Smokey Bones fan, and his Foundation.”

“We’re incredibly grateful to Smokey Bones and all of their incredible guests who continue to support the Robert Irvine Foundation,” said Chef Robert Irvine. “Your generosity has transformed the lives of countless heroes and their families, helping them achieve their full potential.”

The July 3 giveback day will be valid for dine-in guests who mention the Robert Irvine Foundation upon dining at any Smokey Bones location.

Source: FAT Brands Inc.