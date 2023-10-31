Smokey Bones is announcing that culinary personality and philanthropist, Chef Robert Irvine, will join the Masters of Meat to introduce a limited-time menu, Robert’s Ribfeast, starting Oct. 31. This new menu will benefit the Robert Irvine Foundation, dedicated to transforming the lives of service members, veterans, first responders and their families. Smokey Bones has committed to donate 10% of sales from “Robert’s Ribfeast” promotion, up to $100,000.

As a Smokey Bones fan and loyalist, particularly of its award-winning ribs, Chef Irvine is working with the brand to share food with guests while supporting and showing appreciation for the country’s military and veterans. Robert’s Ribfeast includes:

Robert’s Ribfeast for One ($19.99): A half-rack of Smokey Bones’ signature house-smoked St. Louis ribs, two sides, a piece of garlic bread, and choice of appetizer or dessert.

Ribfeast for Two ($29.99): A full rack of St. Louis ribs, four sides, two pieces of garlic bread, and choice of appetizer or dessert.

"We are honored to partner with Chef Irvine, who shares our appreciation for not only our ribs but also for our active-duty military and veterans," said Cole Robillard, chief marketing officer at Smokey Bones. "Chef Irvine is a frequent guest at Smokey Bones and a natural fit for our brand as he has made a significant impact on both the restaurant industry and military community. We are excited to not only offer guests a terrific deal on his favorite meal, but to bring our communities together to support this important cause."

Chef Irvine is an acclaimed chef, entrepreneur and longtime philanthropic supporter of America’s military. He’s also the host of the Food Network’s "Restaurant: Impossible," where he gives struggling restaurateurs a second chance to turn their lives and businesses around.

"We are thankful for the generosity of Smokey Bones in their efforts to support the Robert Irvine Foundation," said Chef Irvine. "These funds will go towards our Food, Wellness, Community, and Financial-Support programs which impact thousands of service members, veterans and their families. We look forward to kicking off this partnership with the Masters of Meat in supporting America’s heroes."

Robert’s Ribfeast will be available at all Smokey Bones locations until Jan. 1, 2024, while supplies last.

Smokey Bones is available for dine-in and online orders for pickup, as well as delivery on SmokeyBones.com. To make a reservation, visit here.

Source: FAT Brands Inc.