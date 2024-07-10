The Halal Guys are launching The Halal Guys Chicken Wings, a first for the New York-based brand. Alongside the new wings, the brand is offering another limited-time-only dish: Chicken Shawarma.

"This summer, we wanted to provide our customers new dishes with bold flavors that celebrate the essence of the season," said Shawn Edelman, vice president of purchasing and distribution (supply chain) at The Halal Guys. "From the perfectly fried Chicken Wings and lively spices of the Chicken Shawarma to the bright zest of the Cilantro Lime Hummus, each dish has been crafted to provide an unforgettable summer dining experience."

The full summer lineup:

Chicken Wings: Featuring the addition of two new signature sauces, the Smokey BBQ and Hot Chili BBQ sauces, the wings can also be ordered with White Sauce, the recently added Herbal Blended White Sauce or The Halal Guys' classic BBQ Sauce. The Halal Guys Chicken Wings are available as a side of four, eight or 12 pieces or on a platter.

Chicken Shawarma: The Halal Guys brings back Chicken Shawarma, which is marinated in a blend of garlic, olive oil, lemon juice and spices and cooked on a vertical rotisserie. The Halal Guys Chicken Shawarma is available as a sandwich wrap or on a platter.

Source: The Halal Guys