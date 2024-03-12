Fast-casual burger brand Smashburger is diving into a new flavor profile with its newest limited-time offering, the Mango Habanero Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

Available at Smashburger locations nationwide starting March 12 through April 23, the new menu item is made with a crispy chicken breast coated in a sweet and spicy tropical-inspired sauce. The premium handheld is topped with lettuce and mayonnaise, all within a sweet roll.

"At Smashburger, we pride ourselves on keeping a consistent pulse on our guests' ever-evolving taste preferences," said Smashburger Chief Restaurant Support Officer, Eric Marcoux. "We're so excited to merge these two distinct flavor profiles to create a swicy new LTO – bringing the tropical flavors of sweet heat to our guests nationwide."

Source: Smashburger