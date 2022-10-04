Fast-casual restaurant Smashburger has introduced a new line of chicken wings, offering three new wing flavors that span from spicy to savory. Available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide, the wings are freshly made-to-order, and hand-tossed with BBQ, Scorchin' Hot, or Garlic Rosemary. To kick off the launch, Smashburger will offer a special promotion from today through Friday, October 7, giving guests a free order of wings with any purchase over $25. Guests can redeem in-store, online, or through the Smashburger app by using the promo code "freewings."

"Our guests constantly crave different flavors and options, so menu variety is important to us. We've seen great success with our non-burger offerings and are always looking for new ways to change the game through our innovation," said Carl Bachmann, president, Smashburger. "This new line of chicken wings was developed with premium ingredients including all-natural, hormone and steroid free wings sourced from local USA farms. They're meaty and juicy, made with familiar flavor profiles we know our guests will love."

Starting at $9.99, the wings come six to an order and are served with a side of ranch. Guests will be able to satisfy any craving with flavors including sweet and saucy BBQ, Scorchin' Hot made with Nashville Hot seasoning, and Garlic Rosemary tossed with the Signature Smash seasoning of rosemary, garlic salt pepper & thyme.

Guests can order Smashburger for take-out (in-store and curbside pickup) or delivery on Smashburger.com, mobile app or through DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats, and GrubHub. For more information about Smashburger's new chicken wings, visit smashburger.com.

Source: Smashburger