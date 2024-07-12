As Americans hit the road for summer vacations, they’re thinking about what to eat on their journey. In fact, Gen Z’s Pinterest searches for road trip snacks have spiked 65% since 2023. Frito-Lay is responding to summer snacking demand, expanding its Dorito-flavored meat snack line with a new meat snack flavor — Jack Link’s Doritos Taco.

Frito-Lay packs its Doritos Taco flavor into beef jerky made with 11 grams of protein per serving, and meat sticks made with 5 grams of protein per serving. This limited-time offer will be available nationwide during July 2024 with a 2.65-ounce beef jerky pack for $8.49 SRP and 0.92-ounce meat stick for $1.79 SRP.

Source: Frito-Lay