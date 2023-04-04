In a first-of-its-kind mash-up, Jack Link's and Frito-Lay are combining Jack Link's high-quality meat snacks and Frito-Lay's fan-favorite flavors to offer snackers the new Jack Link's Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili flavored and Flamin' Hot flavored Original beef jerky and meat sticks.

"It takes legendary brands like Jack Link's and Frito-Lay to create innovative offerings that truly level up the snacking experience," said Leslie Vesper, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. "We know our snack fans are loyal to the iconic flavors we've created across our Frito-Lay brands, so this is the perfect opportunity to bring bold flavors in a new form. I can't wait for jerky and meat stick lovers to experience these new products that will take their taste buds to the next dimension of snacking."

"Jack Link's has always been about pushing boundaries and bringing bold experiences to our fans through our high-quality meat snacks," said Stephanie Leibke, vice president of marketing for the Jack Link's brand. "Through this legendary collaboration with Frito-Lay, we can take consumers on the next epic snacking adventure we know they are hungry for."

#FlavorRevealContest on TikTok

Between now and April 28, snackers are encouraged to try the new, bold flavor mashups and share what they're having with the #FlavorRevealContest on TikTok.

The winning #FlavorRevealContest video will be awarded The Ultimate Snack Registry, featuring a custom branded gaming system, snowboard and helmet, lounging swag, a branded gaming chair and $10,000 in cash.

Jack Link's Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili flavored and Flamin' Hot flavored Original beef jerky and meat sticks are available for purchase online and at retailers nationwide. To learn more about this collaboration and the flavors, visit jacklinksfritolay.com. Follow the brands on social media at @jacklinksjerky, @flaminhot and @doritos.

