Two Frito-Lay brands, Jack Link’s and Doritos, have teamed up to create a new snack experience: Jack Link’s Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ Beef Jerky and Meat Sticks. The new collaboration reportedly brings the sweet and tangy punch of Doritos barbecue chips to Jack Link’s smoky meat snacks.

Meat snacks are on the rise. The dried meat snack market is booming — sales (excluding jerky) surged 10.4% to $3.29 billion in 2024, according to Circana. This collaboration is timed to capture the attention of adventurous snackers, especially Gen Z, said Jack Link's.

The snacks are available in two forms:

Beef Jerky: 2.65-ounce, made with 100% beef and 8 grams of protein per serving.

Meat Sticks: 0.92-ounce, delivering 5 grams of protein per serving.

Both varieties are now available online and across retailers nationwide.

Source: PepsiCo