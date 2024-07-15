Verde Farms, a brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef, is announcing the expansion of its product availability in Albertsons’ Mid-Atlantic Division. Following its April 2024 debut in 110 stores across the region, Verde is now adding its premium beef products to an additional 64 ACME Markets and Safeway locations.

“We are thrilled to see the growing demand for our premium beef products among Albertsons’ customers,” said CEO of Verde Farms, Brad Johnson. “The positive response we received during our Spring 2024 launch has been incredible. We are excited to expand our partnership with Albertsons and continue providing high-quality, sustainably-sourced beef to even more consumers.”

Shoppers in the Mid-Atlantic region can now find Verde Farms' popular grinds, ribeye and filet mignon in a total of 174 stores, at an introductory price of $8.99 for grinds and $14.99 for steaks.

Source: Verde Farms