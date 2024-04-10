Verde Farms, a brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef, is announcing that Albertsons’ Mid-Atlantic Division, specifically ACME Markets and Safeway, will offer its beef products. This collaboration brings Verde's premium beef products to 110 stores across the region beginning in April 2024.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the notable grocery brand Albertsons in the Mid-Atlantic region,” said CEO of Verde Farms, Brad Johnson. “As summer approaches, we look forward to providing families and grill enthusiasts alike with the perfect option for their outdoor gatherings and family barbeques. Together, we're making it easier than ever for consumers to enjoy delicious, sustainable beef while prioritizing their health and well-being.”

Since 2005, Verde has been delivering premium-quality, organic, 100% grass-fed beef sourced from cattle that freely graze in pastures throughout the year — never exposed to antibiotics or added hormones. Earlier this year, Verde underscored its dedication to environmental stewardship by achieving Land to Market regenerative agriculture verification.

Beginning in April 2024, shoppers can find Verde's 80/20 grinds, ribeye and filet mignon at ACME Markets and Safeway stores across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and Washington, D.C., at an introductory price of $8.99 for grinds and $14.99 for steaks.

Source: Verde Farms