Perdue Farms has unveiled its Fiscal Year 2024 Company Stewardship Report, highlighting how associates across the entire organization helped deliver on commitments to consumers, customers and farmers, all while living up to the company’s promise to protect the planet and ultimately leave it better for the next generation.

The milestones marked and progress showcased in this new report demonstrate strides toward fostering sustainability in global food systems while meeting growing demand for Perdue Farms products. This includes progress against Perdue's goals like diverting 96.8% of solid waste from landfills in FY24 and reducing greenhouse gas intensity by 3.6% in the same timeframe.

Published during the company's 104th year, the report also shows the consistency in how Perdue Farms aligns its operations with its values of quality, integrity, teamwork and stewardship.

“Our goals are ambitious and enterprise-wide for a reason – we want to be the most trusted name in food and agricultural products, and we know that kind of trust is hard-earned. That’s why, in our second century as a company, we are not wavering on our promise to create a more sustainable future while also continuing to satisfy our customers and consumers with high-quality, better tasting foods,” said Kevin McAdams, chief executive officer for Perdue Farms. “We only thrive because of our valued teams working in every area of our business, and I am grateful to our more than 20,000 associates and 9,000 farmers and ranchers whose dedication allows us to provide superior quality products that will help raise a better future.”

In addition to reporting on environmental stewardship progress and how the company’s sustainability efforts align with the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the report also:

Details the ways Perdue is responsibly contributing to the economic stability of the company and business partners.

Shows how Perdue acts as a responsible employer, investing in associates’ growth, safety and well-being.

Doubles down on the company’s year-over-year commitment to communities where it does business.

Reinforces the Perdue track record of focusing on the farmer.

Provides an overview of the products made across the company’s brands and proteins, highlighting Perdue's commitment to no-antibiotics-ever products that consumers want.

Transparently reinforces Perdue’s position in responsibly raising animals for food through rigorous animal care practices and innovations.

Source: Perdue Farms