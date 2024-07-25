The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to purchase the following commercially available poultry products for distribution to various food nutrition assistance programs. Purchases will be made under the authority of Section 5 of the Commodity Credit Corp. Charter Act.

Material Product 110092 CHICKEN LEG QTRS FRZ PKG-8/5 LB 110950 CHICKEN BREAST BNLS IQF PKG-10/48 OZ 110090 CHICKEN DRUMSTICKS FRZ PKG-8/5 LB 110940 CHICKEN BONED CAN-24/12.5 OZ 110477 CHICKEN BONED POUCH-36/10 OZ 110903 TURKEY BREAST DELI SLC FRZ PKG-20/2 LB 111222 TURKEY BREAST CKD FRZ CTN 34-42 LBS





Solicitations will be available electronically through the Web-Based Supply Chain Management system. A hard copy of the solicitation will not be available. Public WBSCM information is available without an account on the WBSCM Public Procurement Page. All future information regarding this acquisition, including solicitation amendments and award notices, will be published through WBSCM and on the Agricultural Marketing Service's website. Interested parties shall be responsible for ensuring that they have the most up-to-date information about this acquisition. The contract type is anticipated to be firm-fixed price. Deliveries are expected to be to various locations in the United States on a FOB destination basis

Pursuant to Agricultural Acquisition Regulation 470.103(b), commodities and the products of agricultural commodities acquired under this contract must be a product of the United States and shall be considered to be such a product if it is grown, processed, and otherwise prepared for sale or distribution exclusively in the United States. Packaging and container components under this acquisition will be the only portion subject to the World Trade Organization Government Procurement Agreement and Free Trade Agreements, as addressed by FAR clause 52.225-5.

Offerors are urged to review all documents as they pertain to this program, including:

These documents are available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.

To be eligible to submit offers, potential contractors must meet the AMS vendor qualification requirements. The AMS point of contacts for new vendors are Chelsie Prange and Nick Kilmarx, who can be reached by email at NewVendor@usda.gov. Details of these requirements are available online. Once qualification requirements have been met, access to WBSCM will be provided. Bids, modifications, withdrawals of bids and price adjustments shall be submitted using this system. Submission of the above by any means other than WBSCM will be determined nonresponsive.

Inquiries may be directed to the Contracting Officer, LaShawne Brown, at LaShawne.Brown@usda.gov.

Source: USDA's AMS