Korean plant-based food brand UNLIMEAT is launching five products in 149 Giant and Martin's stores.

Designed to meet the rising demand for plant-based foods, UNLIMEAT's innovative products offer a delicious, convenient, and nutritious alternative to traditional meats. This expansion brings Korean-style plant-based cuisine to the US market, providing consumers with more options for healthy and sustainable eating.

The new UNLIMEAT products now available at Giant and Martin's stores include:

UNLIMEAT Korean BBQ Bulgogi - A versatile sliced beef substitute that can be used in a variety of dishes, from sandwiches to rice bowls. Marinated with a sweet and savory bulgogi sauce, it is perfect for grilling or stir-frying.

UNLIMEAT Pulled Pork (Original/Sweet & Smoky) – Tender, juicy, and flavorful, this unique plant-based product is ideal for sliders, tacos, and more. The Original features traditional BBQ flavors, while Sweet & Smoky offers a char-grilled Korean Galbi flavor.

UNLIMEAT Kimbap (Bulgogi/Tuna) - A flavorful Korean rice roll featuring protein-rich UNLIMEAT Bulgogi or tuna wrapped in seaweed and thin-layered oat konjac rice along with premium veggies. The bulgogi kimbap contains Cheongyang pepper, a Korean hot chili pepper, for an extra spicy kick, and the plant-based tuna includes omega-3 DHA, dietary fiber, and other healthy ingredients.

This partnership with UNLIMEAT underscores The GIANT Co.'s dedication to delivering sustainable and high-quality food choices conveniently and quickly. "We are thrilled to partner with The GIANT Company to bring our plant-based products to more consumers," said Ryan Chung, CEO of UNLIMEAT. "Since The GIANT Company offers various services such as store pickup and delivery, we expect this partnership to provide an opportunity to access our products more conveniently and quickly."

Source: UNLIMEAT