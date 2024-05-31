Frozen kimbap has become extremely popular — it's flying off the shelves and has become a new sensation in Korean cuisine. UNLIMEAT is launching their frozen kimbap on DashMart, a new type of online convenience store operated by DoorDash that delivers groceries, everyday essentials and local products. Thanks to entering DashMart, UNLIMEAT can now sell their kimbap nationwide. UNLIMEAT is the only brand offering a kimbap product on DashMart.

Traditionally, Kkmbap consists of cooked rice, vegetables, fish and meat rolled in kim (gim) — dried sheets of seaweed — and served in bite-sized slices. UNLIMEAT's frozen kimbap stands out from other vegan options by featuring plant-based bulgogi and tuna. Each roll is filled with plant-based bulgogi or tuna, garlic stems and pickled daikon radish. By freezing the kimbap, UNLIMEAT prevents the seaweed from becoming soggy, allowing it to be stored for up to 12 months. This entirely plant-based kimbap can be prepared and ready to eat in 3 minutes in the microwave, offering a quick meal or snack.

UNLIMEAT plans to leverage its plant-based product technology to launch kimbap featuring their plant-based sausage, cheese, and fiery chicken (aka Buldak). The company is set to launch these products in a few months. UNLIMEAT officials said, "We are excited to introduce our frozen kimbap products made with our special technology nationwide. We will strive to showcase the charm of various Korean vegan foods."

Launched to expand DoorDash's offerings beyond restaurant meals, DashMart provides a wide range of products, including groceries, household essentials, over-the-counter medicines, pet food, and snacks. The service is designed to offer customers a one-stop shopping experience with fast delivery, typically within about 30 minutes. DashMart has stores in over 25 cities across the United States.

Source: UNLIMEAT