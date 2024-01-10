Plant-based Korean food brand Unlimeat has recently broadened its U.S. retail sales, introducing a variety of Korean-inspired vegan foods like frozen Kimbap and Mandu. Starting in January 2024, the brand is taking its commitment to K-vegan options a step further by introducing new products in Northern California.

The company successfully launched its plant-based Korean BBQ and pulled pork offerings in the U.S. market last year, receiving a good response to its products available at Albertsons grocery stores. Building on this success, Unlimeat has expanded its footprint to include natural and organic retailers like Berkeley Bowl, Mollie Stone's Market, Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins, and Good Earth Market, where it has continued to receive positive feedback.

Unlimeat first focused its retail sales efforts on Northern California and is now expanding its reach through shelves in New York City boutique grocery stores, such as Brooklyn Fair and Orchard Grocer. Additionally, the company has expanded their K-vegan product line and recently revamped their packaging.

Unlimeat plans to further expand its retail sales and foodservice collaborations throughout the U.S. next year to make its products more accessible to Americans. Ryan Chung, co-CEO of Unlimeat, emphasized that the brand aims to create delicious, balanced, plant-based Korean food that appeals to both plant and meat eaters. "We're so excited to launch our K-vegan products in the NorCal area. Expanding our partnership with grocery stores and food service in many areas, including New York City, allows us to bring our balanced wholesome Korean vegan products to even more people, expanding the overall addressable market," Chung said.

Unlimeat's frozen Kimbap, a modern twist on Korean rolls, comes in multiple varieties, featuring either Unlimeat plant-based Bulgogi or Tuna. Its frozen Kimbap remains fresh, and its outer seaweed remains crisp for up to 12 months while taking two and a half minutes to heat up. Unlimeat's Mandu is a plant-based version of contemporary Korean pork dumplings and contains 11% less sodium and 50% less fat than regular pork dumplings.

Source: