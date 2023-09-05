Unlimeat, a player in the alternative meat industry in Asia, is ramping up its expansion into the U.S. market. The company recently announced the launch of its plant-based offerings including Unlimeat Korean BBQ, pulled pork, and Mandu, at natural and organic stores such as Mollie Stone's Markets, Berkeley Bowl, Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins in California, and Good Earth Markets in Utah. The launches of natural and organic stores mark the company's most significant achievement since its successful debut in Albertsons, one of the largest supermarket chains in the U.S.A., earlier this year.

Mollie Stone's Market is a local supermarket chain with nine locations in the San Francisco Bay Area. They are known for their stringent ingredient standards, ensuring that all organic and natural products meet the highest quality criteria. Berkeley Bowl, situated in Oakland, is a supermarket known for its organic and natural offerings, including a variety of vegan food options and local produce. Lassens specializes in wholesome, minimally processed and additive-free products. Unlimeat successfully began selling its products in natural and organic stores, known for their stringent entry standards, due to its commitment to avoiding artificial ingredients and using raw materials that align with clean label standards.

The products introduced by Unlimeat at natural and organic stores consist of three SKUs. Among them, its plant-based Korean BBQ, designed to resemble sliced beef, is a plant-based product suitable for various cooking methods, such as grilling, frying and stir-frying. It pairs with a wide range of seasonings and marinades to cater to diverse preferences. Unlimeat's pulled pork features a sweet and savory barbecue sauce for a unique twist. Mandu, a Korean-style large-sized dumpling, is generously filled with approximately 30% plant-based meat and an assortment of vegetables, including cabbage, scallions, chives and garlic.

In addition to these offerings, Unlimeat has introduced a range of ready-to-heat products inspired by Korean flavors, such as frozen Kimbap and frozen rice balls. They also plan to resume selling their plant-based jerky on Amazon, which quickly sold out after its initial launch last year. An Unlimeat representative said, "We will continue to provide various options to the US market with versatile vegan products featuring healthier and cleaner ingredients, infused with a Korean touch."

Source: Unlimeat