The Tyson brand is launching new Tyson Razorback Nuggets, white-meat nuggets designed in the shape of the University of Arkansas’s hog mascot.

Headquartered in Northwest Arkansas, home to the University of Arkansas, the Tyson team is steeped in the Razorback fandom that inspired the creation of the special nuggets. The announcement just three months ago that Hall of Fame coach John Calipari would take over as the Razorback head basketball coach sparked a new level of excitement among tried-and-true Hogs fans, and a steady chorus of calls arose to do something to celebrate the Razorbacks in a special way.

“Tyson Foods is in Razorback Country, most of our team members are huge Razorback fans and our consumers have been calling for a way to celebrate their team. We’ve listened and are excited to deliver Tyson Razorback Nuggets to Arkansas fans in time for the football season,” said Kristina Lambert, SVP & GM Retail Value Added Poultry, Tyson Foods. “These nuggets are perfect for upcoming game day events and just in time for tailgating, so stock up ... ”

“When Arkansas fans cheer on our teams this season they will be inspired by their passion for the Hogs and fueled by the new Tyson Razorback Nuggets,” said Hunter Yurachek, University of Arkansas vice chancellor and director of athletics. “With these two iconic Arkansas brands teaming up, the Razorback Nation will be primed and ready to ‘Call the Hogs’ from pre-game to post-game while showing their loyal support of our more than 460 Razorback student-athletes.”

The Razorback Nuggets join the collection of Tyson Foods fun nuggets that also includes Spooky Nuggets shaped like ghosts, bats and pumpkins, and the perennial kid-favorite Dino Nugget. They offer 13 grams of protein per serving, are fully cooked and breaded, and are ready in under seven minutes in an air fryer. They can be found in the freezer aisle of select Walmart stores in early August 2024 and select Sam’s Club locations in September 2024.

