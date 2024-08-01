Plant-based protein brand Juicy Marbles has launched a rack of plant-based Baby Ribs with edible bones. The Baby Ribs feature a similar texture their products are known for, but this time with a new recipe under the codename "Marble 3.0," which is one of the cleanest labels in the plant-based space.

Marble 3.0 — a wholesome new recipe and clean label

Following a year of selling limited drops of the ribs to their community online and gathering feedback, Juicy Marbles launches a retail-ready version of their plant-based ribs. Here are the key features of the new recipe:

Thirty-two grams of protein per serving (complete amino acid profile) No thickeners or binders (methylcellulose and carrageenan) Essential micronutrients: iron, zinc, selenium, B vitamins, vitamin b12 No preservatives or additives 100% non-GMO ingredients Nutri score: A

Vladimir Mićković, co-founder & chief brand officer, said, "People want products with ingredients they understand. A lot of people are adding plant-based meats to their ['protein portfolio,'] and we want them to rest assured that they're not eating something that's just mimicking the sensory aspects of meat, but also provides the essential micronutrients our bodies need to function. The food equivalent of ['style and substance.'] The rest of the Juicy Marbles portfolio will also graduate to the ['Marble 3.0'] recipe by the end of 2024."

One key difference between animal ribs and Juicy Marbles plant-based Baby Ribs is that Marbles' ribs take 15-20 minutes to prepare, as opposed to over five hours with actual pork. Making gourmet-style pork ribs requires patience and time. It's usually reserved for special occasions. With Juicy Marbles Baby Ribs, the brand aims to make the experience of ribs more accessible, even to beginner cooks.

Bones made of plant protein

To replicate the primal eating experience ribs are known for, Juicy Marbles developed their own plant-based bones made from pure plant protein, making them 100% compostable and, for adventurous home cooks, even edible. After the last rib, consumers can bake, fry or air-fry the bones into puffed, crispy snacks that sport as much protein as beef jerky, or cook them to make hearty stock.

Nuanced diets, diverse cooking

Juicy Marbles often faced backlash from the vegan community because they are open about not promoting veganism but rather nuanced diets and diverse cooking. They believe that fixing a broken food system shouldn't mean breaking the existing food culture.

Mićković said: "The experience of meat doesn't end with flavor. There is a culture of celebration, sharing, and belonging around meat—part of a food culture thousands of years in the making. People want to protect that, and rightfully so. We aim to add to the rich history of food, not take anything away from it."

With Baby Ribs, Juicy Marbles continues with its mission to create meats from plants that serve as ingredients and enable home chefs to recreate anything.

Source: Juicy Marbles