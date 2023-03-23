The latest product from RollinGreens is the Chic'Ken Chopped Fajita. This chef-created, shelf stable, plant-based protein solution is an addition to meatless recipes.

Chic'Ken Chopped Fajita includes 100% plant-based protein made from fermented shiitake mushrooms, peas and rice. It is a complete protein, containing all 9 essential amino acids for optimum nutrition. One pack replaces a full pound of ground meat, contains 56 grams of protein and lives in the pantry as a shelf-stable pack.

Some fast facts on RollinGreens Chic’Ken Chopped Fajita:

Made from Chef Ko’s special recipe, featuring clean ingredients you recognize and can pronounce, like peppers, garlic and onion seasoning

Features pea protein, a sustainable and clean source of protein

Full of flavor and ready in just 10 minutes or less to get dinner on the table

Shelf stable, living in your pantry for up to two years

Gluten free and kosher certified, soy free, non-GMO, contains no oils or nuts

Source: RollinGreens