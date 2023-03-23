The latest product from RollinGreens is the Chic'Ken Chopped Fajita. This chef-created, shelf stable, plant-based protein solution is an addition to meatless recipes.
Chic'Ken Chopped Fajita includes 100% plant-based protein made from fermented shiitake mushrooms, peas and rice. It is a complete protein, containing all 9 essential amino acids for optimum nutrition. One pack replaces a full pound of ground meat, contains 56 grams of protein and lives in the pantry as a shelf-stable pack.
Some fast facts on RollinGreens Chic’Ken Chopped Fajita:
- Made from Chef Ko’s special recipe, featuring clean ingredients you recognize and can pronounce, like peppers, garlic and onion seasoning
- Features pea protein, a sustainable and clean source of protein
- Full of flavor and ready in just 10 minutes or less to get dinner on the table
- Shelf stable, living in your pantry for up to two years
- Gluten free and kosher certified, soy free, non-GMO, contains no oils or nuts
Source: RollinGreens
