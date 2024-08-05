Godshall’s, an employee-owned, third-generation family business known for their premium turkey and beef bacons, is introducing a new Hickory Smoked Uncured Pork Bacon at Fresh Thyme stores this summer. This is the first time that Godshall’s has launched a branded pork bacon product. The company is currently America’s third-largest turkey bacon brand, as well as the largest producer of whole-muscle turkey and beef bacon.

“Our turkey and beef bacons have shown tremendous growth and success, so it was the right time to take the next natural step in our innovation pipeline and introduce Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon,” said Ron Godshall, president of Godshall’s Quality Meats. “We’re thrilled to expand the Godshall’s presence in the bacon category, as it’s a name that our consumers know and trust. We’re looking forward to Fresh Thyme shoppers being among the first to taste this new product.”

Made from all-natural, small-batch and seasoned pork bellies, the bacon is hickory wood-smoked and made with seven ingredients. The pork bellies undergo a long maturation process before being slowly smoked to ensure a balanced, deep flavor and firm finish with no added nitrates or nitrites. The bacon is gluten free and contains three grams of protein per slice. The product can be fried, baked or cooked in an air fryer.

Godshall’s Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon debuted at Fresh Thyme and other stores across the Midwest, and it is also available for purchase on Amazon.com.

Source: Godshall’s