U.S. Cattlemen’s Association past president Kenny Graner was recently appointed to the Agricultural Trade Advisory Committee for Trade in Animals and Animal Products.

“We are fortunate to have one of our past leaders in this critical role,” USCA President Justin Tupper said. “Several of our policy priorities include issues with international trade, including concerns of forced labor in Brazil and safety standards in countries like Paraguay. Having Graner on the committee will help to elevate our voice even further.”

The advisory committee system was created by Congress to ensure that U.S. agricultural stakeholders have input and insight into U.S. trade policy and negotiating objectives. The Agricultural Technical Advisory Committees provide technical advice and guidance from the perspective of their specific product sector.

“It’s important for USCA to have a member on the ATAC, especially when it comes to prioritizing health and safety in beef trade as outlined in our group’s policies,” Graner said. “Not only does it help us better understand how the committee works and how they advise trade negotiations, but it gives us the ability to have input on these important deals.”

Graner is a fourth-generation farmer and rancher in the Missouri Breaks in North Dakota. Today he operates a cow-calf ranch and raises row crops, small grains and several specialty crops including peas, canola and flax along with his wife and family. He currently sits on USCA’s Committees on Trade, Animal Health, and the Beef Checkoff. He was a president of the Independent Beef Association of North Dakota as well and has been involved in industry policy organizations, both on the state and national level, for the past 20 years.

Source: U.S. Cattlemen's Association