The U.S. Department of Agriculture has appointed 15 new members to the National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection. One of the new members is Scott Lee Filbrandt of Bob’s Processing, South Haven, Mich., and a board member of the American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP).

The NACMPI, according to the USDA, “provides advice and recommendations to the Secretary of Agriculture on food safety concerns and other matters affecting inspection program activities, including food safety policies that will contribute to USDA’s regulatory policy development.” Members include processors, meat science academics and industry experts. Filbrandt is a second-generation meat processor who runs the day-to-day operations at Bob’s Processing, including production of the retail products and research & development.

“I joined the USDA/FSIS Advisory Committee to have a voice for small meat processors on new food safety regulations,” Filbrandt said. “Many regulations that come out hurt small processors and are designed for large factory processors. Being on this board and Vice President of AAMP, I am very committed to the small processor.”

Food safety is of paramount importance to every meat processor, and Bob’s Processing is no different. Filbrandt has attended many classes on food safety, and he has applied his knowledge to improve Bob’s products.

“Bob’s has changed all but two of their snack sticks to shelf stable,” Scott explained. “People take them to the beach, where the snack sticks could get above the safety threshold of 45 degrees and start growing bacteria. Being shelf stable, they will not grow the bacteria, making them safe for the family for a day at beach.”

The NACMPI was established in 1971 to advise the secretary of agriculture concerning state and federal programs with respect to meat and poultry inspection, food safety and other matters that fall within the scope of the Federal Meat Inspection Act and the Poultry Products Inspection Act.

Source: AAMP