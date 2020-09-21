The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the appointment of 10 members to the National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection (NACMPI).

“USDA is excited to announce the final 10 committee members to NACMPI,” said Under Secretary for Food Safety Dr. Mindy Brashears. “Together these 20 members represent a multitude of perspectives and bring a variety of expertise to the committee. Their knowledge and advice will play a key role in informing USDA’s food safety decisions to ensure the U.S. continues to have one of the safest food systems in the world.”

The new NACMPI members appointed to serve two-year terms are:

Mr. Gregory Gunthorp, Gunthorp Farms

Dr. Alice Johnson, Butterball, LLC

Dr. Denise Perry, Lorentz Meats

Ms. Sarah Sorscher, Center for Science in the Public Interest

Ms. Teresa Schwartz, Center for Foodborne Illness Research and Prevention (ret.)

Five previous NACMPI members’ terms were extended by one year:

Dr. Amilton De Mello, University of Nevada

Mr. Thomas Gremillion, Consumer Federation of America

Mr. James Jenkins, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry

Ms. Tina Rendon, Pilgrim’s Pride Corp.

Ms. Kimberly Rice, Rose Acre Farms

See the full list of NACMPI members.

Source: USDA