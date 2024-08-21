Clemens Food Group is unveiling Hatfield's new sausage portfolio. Designed to meet the rigorous criteria of Gold Standard Animal Care, these thoughtfully raised sausage products aim to revolutionize breakfast offerings for operators. The Gold Standard Animal Care initiative ensures higher welfare standards for farm animals, promoting more humane treatment and addressing growing consumer demand for responsibly sourced food.

Sausage-stuffed waffle. Courtesy of Clemens Food Group

Hatfield’s new sausage portfolio introduces a range of products tailored to current culinary trends, including shakshuka, breakfast poutines and breakfast sandwiches. Among these offerings are a variety of Hatfield All Natural Skinless Sausage Links and Sausage Patties, which are both frozen and fully cooked, including a new savory and aromatic sage flavor. These products ensure consistent quality and ease of preparation, making them ideal for busy foodservice operations across various settings such as family dining, midscale restaurants, fast-casual chains, health care cafes, colleges, universities and lodging facilities.

“We are having much success with the Clemens precooked sausage patty, especially in our larger high-volume units,” said Sam Lazarro, executive chef from the Carilion Group. “The patty has great biscuit/plate coverage with almost no shrinkage when reheated, and the sage flavor profile has been very pleasing to our customers. The quick cook time is a plus for our back-of-the-house staff, which has led to consistent-looking and tasting products for our kitchens, which is the biggest plus for me as an executive chef striving for uniform kitchen results in 10 locations.”

Sage sausage patties and links. Courtesy of Clemens Food Group

“As a chef, I’m always looking for products that not only meet the highest standards of quality but also inspire creativity in the kitchen. Hatfield’s new sage-infused sausages do just that. They’re versatile, flavorful, and crafted with care, making them a perfect addition to any menu. Our commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainability ensures that we’re providing the best possible product to our customers,” said Jen Moyer Murphy, corporate executive chef at Clemens Food Group.

Source: Clemens Food Group