USMEF Chair Randy Spronk joined a team of representatives from the Indiana Soybean Alliance to meet with prospective buyers and study market opportunities for U.S. soybeans and red meat in Indonesia. USMEF member ISA, which has developed strong trade relationships providing soy protein in Indonesia, coordinated with USMEF staff on the daylong event.

USMEF ASEAN Director Sabrina Yin and Indonesia Representative Arrofi Satrio Alam set up a meet and greet for the ISA group with Indonesian meat importers and presented a market overview about opportunities and challenges for U.S. red meat in the region. USMEF then led the ISA group to Food and Hotel Indonesia, one of the ASEAN region’s largest food trade shows.

“Indonesia has a young and growing population of 279 million and 13% of the population is not Muslim. That’s about 36 million people, which for U.S. pork is an export market about the size of Canada,” said Spronk. “There are opportunities to develop markets in regions of Indonesia where a high percentage of the population is non-Muslim.”

U.S. pork market share in Indonesia grew from 11.5 % in 2023 to 38.5% in 2024, largely due to reduced supply from the European Union. In the first half of 2024, U.S. pork exports to Indonesia increased 21% to 380 metric tons and 14% in value to $1.5 million. USMEF has been conducting promotions at upscale retail outlets in targeted markets to grow awareness and differentiate U.S. pork as high quality.

“Indonesia is a long-term growth market and pork consumption is very low, even among the non-Muslim populations.” Spronk said. “It reminds me of Colombia, where we helped double the consumption of pork over a 10-year period.”

For U.S. beef, Spronk sees opportunities for middle meats in high-end foodservice and modern retail, while underutilized cuts and variety meats have potential in foodservice and wet markets. Per-capita beef consumption is also low, as much of the population has not experienced high-quality, grain-fed beef.

The main challenge for U.S. beef in Indonesia is the plant approval process, which is the most extensive of any country that requires establishment registration.

“With USMEF staff on the ground in Indonesia and USDA’s support for the development of new markets through the Regional Agricultural Promotion Program, we have resources available to address trade barriers and develop market opportunities for U.S. red meat,” said Spronk.

Spronk’s inclusion on the ISA team was funded by the National Pork Board. Funding support for the activity was provided by the Indiana Soybean Alliance, Beef Checkoff Program, National Pork Board and USDA’s Market Access Program.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation