Experiential Brands, a portfolio of fast-casual restaurant concepts including The Original Hot Chicken, Flametown Burgers, INKED Tacos and Pinsa Roman Pizza, is announcing its first university openings. Experiential Brands opened locations at Auburn University, East Carolina University and the University of Tennessee, marking a milestone in the company's strategic expansion into nontraditional markets.

The recent expansion at college campuses is part of Experiential Brands' broader strategy to reach diverse consumer segments in high-traffic, nontraditional venues. These openings will introduce the brand's innovative dining concepts to an on-the-go demographic, offering students and faculty convenient access to quality, fast-casual dining options.

"Our restaurant concepts are expertly designed to fit into a space like a college campus, as a food truck, or as a stand-alone restaurant. We're excited to grow our non-traditional presence across college campuses," said Aziz Hashim, founder and CEO of Experiential Brands. "Being a part of the on-campus community with our university partners gives students and staff the opportunity to enjoy delicious, affordable meals to curb any craving."

Each college campus will have a combination of Experiential Brands restaurants available as dining options:

Auburn University: The Original Hot Chicken, Flametown Burgers and INKED Tacos, opening in October 2024

University of Tennessee: The Original Hot Chicken and Pinsa Roman Pizza

East Carolina University: Flametown Burgers and INKED Tacos, opening in September 2024

"Tiger Dining is always working to elevate Auburn Student's dining experience. When presented with the opportunity to partner with Experiential Brands, we were impressed by their broad portfolio and how easily they could adapt to our needs," said Glenn Loughridge, director of dining and concessions at Auburn. "They have fresh concepts that resonate with our student demographic and bring unique flavors that add variety to the dining options at the Melton Student Center."

Source: Experiential Brands