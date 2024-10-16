Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is announcing the opening of its first location inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The sports and entertainment complex in the heart of downtown is home to the 2019 Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

This marks Freddy's first location inside a National Hockey League arena, and its fourth nontraditional restaurant in a professional sports venue, including inside neighboring Busch Stadium, home of the 11-time World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals. Other locations include Dick's Sporting Goods Park, home of the Colorado Rapids of MLS, and the Paycom Center, home of the Oklahoma City Thunder of the NBA.

"We're thrilled to strengthen our presence within the St. Louis sporting community, now serving up our menu to both hockey and baseball fans in the city," said Andrew Thengvall, chief development officer of Freddy's. "Sports and food are cornerstones of American culture. Our continued growth in professional sports venues reflects our commitment to providing fans with delicious, quality food that enhances their game day experience."

Freddy's expansion in sports venues is part of the brand's larger strategy to grow in the nontraditional restaurant space, bringing its signature offerings to new audiences in convenient, popular locations. Freddy's also operates in other nontraditional venues like airports, casinos and college campuses.

During Blues home games this season, hockey fans can enjoy an abbreviated version of Freddy's menu.

Source: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers