Natural and organic meat brand Applegate Farms LLC is unveiling its latest brand campaign, entitled "Model Farmer," which aims to showcase how the brand is a model for doing things "the right way." The campaign uses humor and wordplay to underscore Applegate's commitment to responsible farming practices and transparency in the food industry.

"For more than 37 years, Applegate has dedicated itself to providing consumers with high-quality, responsibly sourced meat products," said Joe O'Connor, president of Applegate. "This new campaign, our first to run nationally since before the pandemic, proudly tells this story and highlights what makes our products so unique. And what better way to represent our brand than with a farmer? Our farmers bring our standards to life and are the stewards of a better food system."

The campaign features a charming "Model Farmer" who, with his humble demeanor and rugged good looks, is often mistaken for a fashion model. When asked if he's a model, he earnestly responds, "I am a model…of responsible farming practices at Applegate." The ads humorously show him and other characters, like a "model dad" and a "model citizen," embracing their inner models while eating Applegate products.

Key highlights of the campaign:

Responsible farming practices: Applegate supports farming practices that prioritize the well-being of people, planet and animals, like organic and climate-smart agriculture. Applegate is also committed to promoting regenerative agriculture, which can help restore soil health, increase biodiversity and sequester carbon. In March 2024, the company announced its goal to transition 100% of the beef sourced for its hot dogs to be sourced from certified regenerative sources by the end of 2025, exemplifying this commitment.

Humane animal treatment: Applegate's proprietary welfare standard, dubbed Applegate Humanely Raised, ensures products are sourced from animals that are raised humanely, pursuant to Applegate's standards, which includes space to engage in natural behaviors and promote natural growth, with no antibiotics, ever.

Applegate simple ingredients: Consumers can trust that all APPLEGATE products are natural, meaning minimally processed with no artificial ingredients.

No antibiotics ever: Animals used in APPLEGATE products are never administered antibiotics or administered or fed growth promotants of any type.

"We believe that by championing a different way to produce and consume meat, we can help to make a positive impact on the environment, animal welfare, and public health," said Joe Villiano, vice president of sales and marketing at Applegate. "This campaign is not just about promoting our products or our model of doing things; it's also about inspiring 'model behavior' in others and encouraging them to join us as a force for good in the world around them."

The campaign features the brand's best-selling products in videos and social media content, including APPLEGATE NATURALS Oven Roasted Turkey, APPLEGATE NATURALS SUNDAY BACON Bacon, APPLEGATE NATURALS Gluten-Free Chicken Nuggets and APPLEGATE ORGANICS THE GREAT ORGANIC BEEF HOT DOG Hot Dog. The campaign, developed in collaboration with BarkleyOKRP with PHD USA coordinating media buy, will launch in August 2024 to reach consumers who are looking for convenient meal solutions and heading into the busy back-to-school season.

The "Model Farmer" campaign marks the first creative collaboration between Applegate and BarkleyOKRP, following the agency's acquisition of the account in April 2024.

"Applegate's unwavering commitment to responsible farming and transparency perfectly aligns with our mission to create impactful work that resonates with today's conscious consumers," said Katy Hornaday, chief creative officer at BarkleyOKRP. "We're thrilled to help bring this vision to life with a campaign that not only entertains but also inspires people to rethink the way they approach food."

Source: APPLEGATE