Applegate Farms LLC, a natural and organic meat brand, is announcing its expansion within the breakfast category with the launch of Applegate Naturals Frittata Bites, the industry's first and only Certified Humane frozen egg bites. These 100% natural, high-protein breakfast bites feature real, recognizable ingredients, including two of Applegate's best-selling items: chicken breakfast sausage and bacon. The launch represents a shift for the brand as it moves into a new category for the first time: handheld, frozen breakfast predominantly featuring eggs as an ingredient.

Nearly 40% of US shoppers believe that the breakfast category is too processed, according to Mintel – Frozen Breakfast – US – 2022, so Applegate, a company that has focused on 100% natural products with real ingredients for over three decades, saw room to expand its expertise into a new category: handheld, frozen breakfast.

Available in two varieties -- Applegate Naturals Egg, Uncured Bacon Frittata Bites and Applegate Naturals Egg, Chicken Sausage, Red Pepper, Onion, and Spinach Frittata Bites -- Applegate Naturals Frittata Bites are made with Applegate humanely raised meat, Certified Humane eggs, and 100% natural, non-GMO ingredients. Each serving of two frittata bites provides 13-19 grams of protein and contains 0-1 grams of sugar and are ready-to-heat-and-eat within three minutes.

"What goes better with bacon and breakfast sausage than eggs? As we looked at the egg bite category, we noticed a 100% natural egg bite didn't exist that met our high standards, so we set out to create it ourselves," said Joseph O'Connor, president of Applegate. "As a longtime leader within the natural and organic meat category, we've led food movements including organic and meat raised without antibiotics. We're looking to do it again by offering the first and only frozen handheld egg bites where the eggs and meat are Certified Humane, providing our fans with a convenient, tasty breakfast option that also fulfills their desire for natural ingredients, clean protein and Applegate humanely raised meat."

"APPLEGATE NATURALS Frittata Bites are a solution for people who are committed to living a better lifestyle and who want breakfast options made with quality ingredients," said Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD, Registered Dietitian and Applegate spokesperson. "Having a convenient breakfast option made with natural ingredients is a solution that breakfast skippers or those who grab unhealthy breakfast options are seeking, and these new Frittata Bites fit the bill. By starting your day with eggs [you give your body a boost of high-quality protein ... ]. These Frittata Bites check all of these boxes, and more, so you can feel good about reaching for the ['easy'] breakfast option during your busy mornings."

Applegate Naturals Frittata Bites are available now with an MSRP of $9.99 for an 8.4-ounce box of four bites in the frozen aisle at Sprouts locations as part of an exclusive national launch with the retailer. For more information, visit here or connect on social media on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Source: Applegate