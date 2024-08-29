It does not seem like it, but the 2025 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) is only six months away. It will be here before you know it!

The 2025 IPPE is scheduled for Jan. 28-30 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. As the only annual exposition highlighting the best of the poultry and egg, meat and animal food industries, the 2025 IPPE will provide timely and important information and an efficient way for producers and processors to find solutions to enhance their operations.

With more than 550,000 square feet exhibit space already booked and 1,050+ exhibitors, the 2025 IPPE will showcase the latest technology, equipment and services that the three industries have to offer. Here is what you can look forward to experiencing:

A trade show floor that will include exhibitors showcasing products and services in feed equipment, feed ingredients and animal health in Building A, and with live production, egg production and processing, genetics, incubation, animal health, meat and poultry processing/packaging, rendering, and Worker Safety and Food Safety Pavilions in Buildings B, BC & C.

feed equipment, feed ingredients and animal health in Building A, and with live production, egg production and processing, genetics, incubation, animal health, meat and poultry processing/packaging, rendering, and Worker Safety and Food Safety Pavilions in Buildings B, BC & C. Three TECHTalk Theaters that will provide a platform for exhibitors to present talks on operational and technical topics, from process efficiencies to technology and sustainability.

A New Product Showcase that will display exhibitor video submissions highlighting the most current technology and services, offering solutions for your business.

A wide variety of fee-based and free education programs that will feature world-class speakers and thought leaders presenting on industry trends, timely topics and updates to improve your business. Look for a list of programs on the IPPE website.

Look for a list of programs on the IPPE website. Numerous networking and communication opportunities for rejuvenating business relationships with your community, including the Happy Hour that will be held at the end of the opening day of IPPE.

that will be held at the end of the opening day of IPPE. A Discovery Zone that will include the Taste of IPPE and award presentations.

An IPPE Courtyard with additional seating and fun games, such as checkers, cornhole and Connect4 to help you relax when you need a break from walking the vast trade show floor.

IPPE’s participation in the U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Event Partnership Program that will help bring in international poultry, meat and feed buyers recruited from around the world.

There will be so much to see and do! Are you ready to feed your business growth, meet your bottom-line goals, crack open new innovations, and find solutions to meet your business needs? It’s all at IPPE 2025!

Be sure to hold Jan. 28-30, on your calendar to attend. Visit the IPPE website, www.ippexpo.org for more information and to link directly to attendee registration and housing opening on Oct. 7.

On behalf of IPPE’s three organizing sponsors – the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, American Feed Industry Association and the Meat Institute – we look forward to seeing you in Atlanta!