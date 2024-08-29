The American Lamb Board recently sponsored the Flavor Experience event in San Diego, Calif. This annual three-day event brings together leaders in the foodservice industry to research trends and develop forward-thinking ideas related to delivering unique food experiences.

This year, approximately 500 foodservice operators, decision-makers and chefs participated in the event. As a sponsor, ALB had the unique opportunity to showcase American lamb's versatility and appeal.

For the event, ALB teamed up with Nicco Muratore, last year’s Seattle Lamb Jam winner, to present a unique brunch showcase.

“The event was a great opportunity to get in front of cutting-edge food service decision-makers looking for unique new recipes and flavors,” said ALB Chairman Jeff Ebert. “We were able to captivate attendees with two amazing dishes that showcased the versatility of American Lamb.”

At the event, the team served Grilled Lamb Loin Lettuce Wraps featuring marinated and grilled lamb, charred eggplant salad, basil, mint, and chili crisp, along with a Lamb Tostada topped with avocado labneh, guajillo braised lamb, Persian salsa macha and pineapple-habanada pepper salsa. Both recipes were a hit among attendees.

The event sparked new menu ideas for attendees and developed new foodservice industry connections for the board.

Source: American Lamb Board