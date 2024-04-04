The American Lamb Board is announcing a new sponsorship with Platform by the James Beard Foundation. As a Platform Purveyor, ALB has a unique opportunity to connect with top chefs and provide them with local products for Platform events.

Platform by the James Beard Foundation is a state-of-the-art show kitchen, event space, and educational hub for culinary arts programming. The new event space and show kitchen located at Pier 57 in New York City not only attracts leading chefs, but the venue is also expected to attract 8 million visitors a year.

As a sponsor at this culinary venue, American lamb will be featured at up to five monthly events. ALB promotional materials will be included in information packages, and the ALB logo will be used in all print and digital event promotions, including the website, newsletters and social media.

The Platform venue hosts chef-in-residence programs, intimate dining events with James Beard Award–winning chefs, cooking demos, hands-on culinary classes and more.

“With this unique partnership, we anticipate a high return on investment,” said ALB Chair Jeff Ebert. “We are eager to see how these top chefs use American Lamb in unique culinary dishes.”

Platform is fully open to the public multiple days a week.

The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to celebrate, support and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity and sustainability.

Source: American Lamb Board