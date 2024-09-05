Omaha Steaks is kicking off its first-of-its-kind professional sports partnership with the world champion Kansas City Chiefs as the team's official steak and protein provider. This collaboration is designed to both enhance player performance through access to high-quality protein and elevate the fan experience for all of Chiefs Kingdom, offering fans exclusive promotions on Omaha Steaks premium products both in stadium and at home.

As part of the multiyear agreement, Omaha Steaks is introducing the new Strips 4 Steaks Promotion – anytime a Chiefs player causes the opposing team to fumble and the Chiefs recover the ball at GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium, fans will receive four free Bone-In New York Strips (10-ounce) on a $99 or more purchase on OmahaSteaks.com/ChiefsNYStrip. The player who stripped the ball will also be rewarded with a colossal 36-ounce King Cut Strip Steak.

"Great football is made even better with great food, which makes our new partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs the perfect pairing," said Nate Rempe, president and chief executive officer of Omaha Steaks. "We're excited to bring the Omaha Steaks 'Strip' Steaks Promotion to Chiefs Kingdom. It's an unbelievable offer – 40 oz. of free New York strip steak – that will have fans around the country waiting anxiously for the Chiefs to force and recover a fumble."

Omaha Steaks will maintain a significant presence at GEHA Field at Arrowhead with in-stadium signage, branded signage in the Tailgate Suites presented by TFL, a dedicated concession stand on the CommunityAmerica Club Level and Omaha Steaks products available stadiumwide. The partnership will also be amplified on TV, social media, Chiefs.com and the Chiefs mobile app, along with inclusion in segmented emails to Chiefs Kingdom Rewards Members, offering fans exclusive promotions on Omaha Steaks premium products.

"We're delighted to welcome Omaha Steaks to the Chiefs family," said Kim Hobbs, vice president of partnership strategy and development for the Chiefs. "Their commitment to quality and their appreciation for our unrivaled fanbase aligns perfectly with our organization. Together, we look forward to enhancing the Chiefs Kingdom experience with their premium products."

The Omaha Steaks partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs kicks off at the first home game of the season on Sept. 5 at 7:20 p.m. Central.

Source: Omaha Steaks