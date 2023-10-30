Travis Kelce, one of the greatest tight ends of all time and a staple of the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013, is taking his love for Kansas City barbecue to a whole new level.

With the launch of Travis Kelce's Kitchen, his own line of flavorful refrigerated entrees, Kelce aims to share his passion for great food, especially the barbecue that Kansas City is famous for. This new line features seven of his favorite dishes inspired by Kansas City's most iconic flavors.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Golden West Food Group for Travis Kelce's Kitchen," Kelce said. "Together we are bringing the heart and soul of Kansas City into every dish. With sales supporting Eighty-Seven & Running, each meal is a taste of our city and a step toward empowering underprivileged youth. We are not just bringing Kansas City barbecue to the table, but also making a difference."

The Travis Kelce's Kitchen lineup includes:

Bacon Mac & Cheese – a Kansas City classic: jumbo macaroni noodles coated in a decadent cheddar cheese sauce infused with juicy bacon morsels.

Brisket Burnt Ends & BBQ Sauce – the finest cuts of beef slow-cooked to perfection, caramelized, and topped with a signature Kansas City BBQ sauce.

BBQ Baked Beans with Burnt Ends – baked black beans and white kidney beans, topped with brown sugar, bacon and onions, paired with seasoned beef brisket burnt ends.

Brisket Burnt Ends with Mac & Cheese – a must-try combination of jumbo macaroni in a smooth cheddar cheese sauce, complemented with charred beef brisket burnt ends seasoned to perfection.

Sliced Brisket in BBQ Sauce – succulent brisket infused with the rich and smoky aroma of Kansas City-style BBQ sauce.

BBQ Baked Beans with Sausage – savory baked black beans and white kidney beans enhanced with a smoky barbecue flavor, sweetened with brown sugar, and enriched with bacon and aromatic onions, perfectly complemented by tender pork sausage.

Sausage and Meatball Marinara with Peppers and Onions – sliced pork sausage accompanies cheesy pork and beef meatballs submerged in a flavorful marinara sauce sauteed with bell peppers and onions.

In addition to offering shoppers the chance to enjoy authentic Kansas City barbecue in the comfort of their own homes, Travis Kelce's Kitchen is also giving back to the community.

From its launch, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Eighty-Seven & Running, an organization founded by Kelce that provides mentorship, training, motivation and opportunities to underprivileged youth. The foundation believes in fostering a sense of community, encouraging personal growth, and promoting a path to success for these young individuals.

Travis Kelce's Kitchen was created in partnership with Golden West Food Group, a manufacturer of premium licensed foods for beloved household brands like Jack Daniel's BBQ, Tillamook and celebrities like Gordon Ramsay and Guy Fieri. Golden West Food Group is a one-stop-shop for food logistics including manufacturing, sales and marketing, helping brands expand their portfolios into retailer food aisles.

The deal was brokered by Andre Eanes, President of A&A Management Group.

Source: Travis Kelce's Kitchen