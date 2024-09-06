Exports of U.S. beef continued to build momentum in July, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Pork exports were also well above year-ago levels in July, led by a value record for shipments to Mexico.

July beef exports totaled 110,419 metric tons, up 7% from a year ago and the second largest of 2024. Export value climbed 12% to $910.9 million, also the second highest this year. For January through July, beef export value increased 6% from a year ago to $6.13 billion, despite a 2% decline in volume (754,152 mt).

“It is very gratifying to see demand for U.S. beef trending upward in Asian markets, with Japan and Taiwan leading the way and an outstanding showing in the ASEAN region,” said USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom. “U.S. beef has weathered severe headwinds in Asia and especially in Japan, but the outlook for the remainder of the year is encouraging. July was also another impressive month for Mexico, which continues to display excellent demand for an expanding range of U.S. beef cuts and variety meats.”

Pork exports reached 241,210 mt in July, up 10% from a year ago. Export value jumped 13% to $710.5 million, fueled in part by a record $244.5 million for leading market Mexico. Through the first seven months of 2024, pork exports were 4% above last year at 1.76 million mt. Export value was just under $5 billion – up 6% from a year ago, when pork exports set an annual value record of $8.16 billion.

“Mexico was definitely the pacesetter for U.S. pork again in July, but demand was also outstanding in Central America, Colombia and the Caribbean,” Halstrom said. “Pork exports to Korea also continued to perform well in what is shaping up to be a record year.”

Key Asian markets, Mexico fuel strong month for beef exports

Following a solid June performance, July beef exports to Japan reached 22,031 mt, up 14% from a year ago, while export value climbed 17% to $175 million. These results pushed January–July exports even with last year’s pace at 149,051 mt, while export value increased 7% to $1.15 billion. Although Japan’s economy continues to struggle, surging tourism has been a bright spot and has bolstered demand for U.S. beef in the foodservice and hospitality sectors.