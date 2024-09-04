USMEF has partnered with USDA and the U.S. Embassy on seminars about technical trade barriers with Colombian import officials in Bogota and Cartagena.

A need for in-person discussions between U.S. and Colombian officials about longstanding technical trade issues was the genesis for USMEF seminars in Bogota and Cartagena this summer. With the support of USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service and U.S. Embassies in both cities, USMEF conducted educational seminars about the U.S. red meat production and inspection chain for Colombian regulatory officials and inspectors working at ports, airports and border crossings throughout Colombia.

The 50 Colombian participants learned about U.S. pork and beef production, transportation, logistics, the U.S. federal inspection system and the extensive safeguards that ensure food safety in the U.S., including mandatory hazard analysis & critical control point requirements.

Planning took several months, but the seminars’ timing was fortuitous due to Colombia’s decision in April 2024 to ban imports of U.S. beef from states where highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in dairy cows. This ban remains in place.

“A primary objective of these seminars is to create an environment that fosters discussions with Colombian import officials about how our federal inspection system works,” said Courtney Heller, USMEF director of export services. The seminars also allowed import officials to address U.S. questions about Colombia’s import and inspection programs.

“Very few plants in Colombia are federally inspected and their import regulations are based on that experience. The result is a trade-restrictive import regime,” said Heller.

The seminars helped assure Colombian officials of the U.S. commitment to food safety, Heller said, and there was strong interest on both sides for meetings on an annual basis to discuss outstanding trade issues.

Funding support for the seminars was provided by the National Pork Board and Beef Checkoff Program.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation