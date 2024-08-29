With support from the National Pork Board and Beef Checkoff Program, the U.S. Meat Export Federation recently joined USDA staff in meetings with Colombian officials, designed to build a better understanding of the industry both in the U.S. and Colombia. The seminar was born out of a string of challenges that have popped up for exporters sending U.S. red meat to Colombia, including the country’s decision to ban imports of beef from states where highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in dairy cows.

USMEF Director of Export Services Courtney Heller said U.S. officials gave a farm-to-fork view of the U.S. livestock industry, explaining the extensive safeguards that are in place to ensure food safety in the U.S. — including mandatory hazard analysis and critical control point requirements. Meet participants included regulatory officials, port inspectors and others involved in the import process.

Both sides have expressed interest in continuing the seminar on an annual basis.

Colombia is a major destination for U.S. pork, with exports racing to a record pace in 2024. Through the first half of the year, shipments jumped 33% from a year ago to nearly 57,000 metric tons, while value soared 44% to $157.4 million. Beef exports to Colombia posted a strong first quarter but have struggled since HPAI-related restrictions were imposed in April 2024. First-half beef exports fell 22% year over year to 2,224 metric tons, valued at $13.4 million (down 13%).

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation