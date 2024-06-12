A popular annual event among young adults in Taipei provided an ideal setting for USMEF efforts to broaden consumer demand for U.S. beef while strengthening consumer perceptions about U.S. pork.

With food prices rising in Taiwan, consumers are cutting back and spending less. In this price-sensitive environment, USMEF is promoting an alternative mix of affordable U.S. beef cuts with importers, their end-user customers and, in some cases, direct to consumers. At a Vogue event in Taipei, USMEF promoted and sampled lean cuts of U.S. beef to consumers to demonstrate the quality of these lesser-known items in popular dishes.

USMEF is working to revitalize U.S. pork’s image with consumers who were exposed to news stories about ractopamine and imported pork in 2021 and 2022. The effort should pay off for U.S. pork because long-term, Taiwan’s domestic production is projected to decrease while pork supplies from Europe are declining.

“Pork is the number one meat choice in Taiwan and re-establishing U.S. pork with consumers is a top priority,” said Taiwan Director Davis Wu. “Consumers were exposed to misleading and incorrect information about U.S. pork production so we are reaching them directly to promote the safety and quality of U.S. pork.”

Funding support for the event was provided by the Beef Checkoff Program, Kansas Beef Council, North Dakota Corn Utilization Council, the National Pork Board and USDA’s Market Access Program.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation