Industry efforts to grow the presence of U.S. pork in Chile took a step forward this summer with the launch of a partnership between U.S. pork producer Wholestone Prestage and U.S. supplier Andes Global. USMEF hosted a launch event in Santiago to announce the partnership and introduce new U.S. pork cuts to retailers and distributor clients of Andes Global.

In preparation for the launch, USMEF worked with Andes Global to identify U.S. pork cuts with demand potential in Chile. Seven cuts were selected and then shipped to Santiago for the event, which attracted 23 attendees from 11 Chilean retailers and distributors. Representatives from USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service also attended to support the new partnership.

“Few cultural dishes in Chile include pork, which presents a challenge to grow demand for a wider range of U.S. pork cuts here,” said USMEF South America Representative Jessica Julca. “Imports of U.S. pork ribs grew last year though, as grilling gains popularity in the region. There is an opportunity to grow demand for ribs and develop new demand for other U.S. pork cuts in Chile. Overall, our goal is to increase the range of U.S. pork cuts that are available in Chile’s retail and foodservice sectors."

At the launch event, Julca highlighted the consistent quality of U.S. pork, emphasizing that its high-quality taste and tenderness are a result of sustainable production practices and feeding programs utilizing high-quality U.S. soybeans.

Julca also promoted the benefits of Wholestone Prestage’s participation in the U.S. pork industry’s Pork Quality Assurance Plus program, which makes its product eligible for export to Chile under USDA’s Pork Quality Plus Export Verification program in place of testing or freezing parameters for trichinae mitigation. Chile, Argentina, Barbados and Peru are countries that accept such verification under the PQA Plus export verification program.

Funding support for the launch event was provided by the Indiana Soybean Alliance.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation