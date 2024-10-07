As part of the US Meat Export Federation’s plan to introduce additional US pork cuts into the Chilean market, a test promotion demonstrated consumer demand for two new US products to a Chilean importer and one of its supermarket customers.

The positive consumer response to a thick-cut pork chop and thinly sliced pork ribs has encouraged the Tottus supermarket chain to expand its introduction of the two products to several of its nationwide outlets.

“We worked with the importer and the supermarket chain to identify new cuts that would appeal to Chilean consumers,” said USMEF South America Representative Jessica Julca. “Grilling is very popular in Chile and with demand already strong for US ribs, we developed a new, thinly sliced pork rib product in a smaller package.”

USMEF also persuaded the importer and supermarket chain to test consumer demand for a thick cut pork chop, adds Julca. USMEF utilized a USMEF Ambassador — a chef who have undergone training programs on US pork and beef — to conduct grilling demonstrations for consumers using a thick-cut, quality pork item in a Tottus parking lot. The thick-cut pork chop drew strong consumer interest and stocks of the pork tomahawk and thinly sliced ribs sold out during the promotion.

Depending on available supply, USMEF will conduct promotions for the two new cuts at additional outlets of the supermarket chain beginning in October 2024.

Funding was provided by Kentucky Soybean Promotion Board and the National Pork Board.

Source: USMEF