Perdue Farms is announcing a strategic partnership with carbon accounting platform SustainaBase to further strengthen Perdue Farms' commitment to environmental stewardship. This collaboration will provide Perdue Farms with advanced tools to accurately measure, monitor and manage their carbon footprint across operations, reinforcing their dedication to sustainable practices and transparent reporting.

Perdue Farms has been tracking and reducing their Scope 1 and 2 emissions over the past decade. The company's partnership with SustainaBase will now allow them to start capturing Scope 3 emissions. By leveraging this technology, Perdue Farms customers are expected to see significant benefits by enhancing their ability to report and manage indirect emissions throughout their supply chains.

“By leveraging SustainaBase’s precise carbon accounting capabilities, Perdue Farms can offer greater transparency and more accurate data related to the environmental impact of our products,” said Drew Getty, chief compliance officer, vice president, environmental sustainability, Perdue Farms. “This level of insight will help our customers meet their own sustainability goals and regulatory requirements, ultimately driving progress across the entire food and agriculture value chain.”

“The SustainaBase platform will enable precise, auditable tracking of emissions data in an innovative way. We are thrilled to be a partner supporting Perdue’s continued journey towards sustainable agriculture and operations,” said Gaida Zirkelbach, co-founder and CEO at SustainaBase.

The integration of SustainaBase’s carbon accounting technology is a key element in Perdue Farms’ broader stewardship initiatives, including reducing waste and water intensity and supporting regenerative farming practices.

Source: Perdue Farms